India Records 165 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

Covid update: Active cases have further declined to 4,345. (File)

India logged 165 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases further declined to 4,345, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,73,783). The death count has climbed to 5,30,633 with two reconciled by Kerala and one death reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry website. A decrease of 89 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,38,805, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.94 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

