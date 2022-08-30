India Recognises International Law Violation: German Envoy Over Ukraine War

This month, the Ukraine crisis enters its sixth month but the war is still ongoing.

The Indian side has well-recognized the problem of the violation of international rules regarding the Russia-Ukraine crisis, German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann said during his first press conference after assuming office.

"We might not agree on every line regarding Ukraine, but I want to state that out of my first impression of Indian colleagues. Ukraine's problem has manifold impacts on the world... Indian side very well recognises the problem of the violation of international law," Ackermann said.

Talking about the international border issue, he said that this is also India's problem. "So I think when we talk with the Indian side, there is an understanding that the international order should be held up and preserved," the German envoy added.

Calling China's claim over India's Arunachal Pradesh "outrageous", Ackermann said that the infringement at the border is extremely difficult and should not be accepted.

Responding to a question about the similarity between the Indo-China situation and Russia-Ukraine, the German envoy said, "You should also differentiate that what happens at the border with China has nothing to do with what happens in Ukraine. China doesn't hold 20 per cent of Indian territory, it's not destroying systematically every village, every town in the area."

He also said they had seen India's stand during the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sessions where New Delhi voted against Russia's proposal to prevent Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As the UNSC meeting began, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vassily A Nebenzia requested a procedural vote concerning the Ukrainian president's participation in the meeting through video conference.

Russia voted against it while China abstained from voting.

"The result of the voting is as follows: 13 votes in favour, one vote against, one abstention. The proposal to invite Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine to participate in today's meeting via VTC, has been adopted," Chinese Ambassador to the UN and UNSC President Zhang Jun said on Wednesday.

It must be noted that Russia objected to Zelenskyy's virtual participation and does not oppose him addressing a UNSC meeting in person.

This month, the Ukraine crisis enters its sixth month but the war is still ongoing. Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk for protection from Ukrainian troops.

Western countries have since been supplying arms to Ukraine and have rolled out comprehensive sanctions against Russia.

