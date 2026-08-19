India Reaffirms Support For Palestine, Backs Negotiated Two-State Solution

India reaffirmed its consistent support for the Palestinian people and a negotiated two-state solution for the region during talks between Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa, and Overseas Indian Affairs) Sripriya Ranganathan and Palestine's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Varsen Aghabekian Shahin here.

Ranganathan, who is on an official visit to Palestine, called on Shahin on Tuesday and discussed the full range of India-Palestine relations, with a focus on developments in Gaza, humanitarian needs and India's longstanding development partnership with the Palestinian people.

The meeting marked Ranganathan's first engagement during her official visit to Palestine.

The Indian Representative Office in Ramallah, in an official statement, said that the two sides discussed India-Palestine relations, the situation in Gaza, humanitarian assistance and India's development partnership with the Palestinian people.

"Secretary reaffirmed India's consistent support for the Palestinian people and negotiated two-State solution," the statement said.

Ranganathan also conveyed India's concern over the "grave humanitarian situation in Gaza" and stressed the need for the "safe, sustained and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance" to civilians.

"She reiterated India's support for efforts towards peace and stability and for a lasting political resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy," the statement added.

The two sides also reviewed India's development and humanitarian assistance to Palestine, including ongoing initiatives in health, education and capacity-building.

They discussed new areas of cooperation where India's development experience could help address the needs of the Palestinian people, according to the statement.

During the meeting, Shahin recalled Ranganathan's first visit to India in January this year and expressed appreciation for India's continued support through development projects, capacity-building programmes, scholarships, humanitarian assistance and contributions to Palestinian institutions and UN agencies.

"Progress on the Government of India-funded Palestinian Institute of Diplomacy and the anticipated cooperation with the Sushma Swaraj Foreign Service Institute came in for special attention during the discussions," the statement further said.

Both sides reaffirmed the longstanding friendship between the peoples of India and Palestine and expressed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation and ties between the two countries, the statement added.

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