India Protests After Pak Stops Officials From Meeting Visiting Pilgrims The Sikh pilgrims have been travelling in Pakistan since April 12 under a bilateral agreement on letting people visit religious shrines

Share EMAIL PRINT Sikh pilgrims: India lodged a protest with Pakistan against "inexplicable diplomatic discourtesy" New Delhi: At least 1,800 Sikh pilgrims who are touring Pakistan have been denied a meeting with Indian diplomats and consular teams, prompting India to lodge a strong protest with Pakistan.



The Sikh pilgrims have been travelling in Pakistan since April 12 under a bilateral agreement on letting people visit religious shrines.



"A standard practice has been that the Indian High Commission's consular/protocol team is attached with visiting pilgrims, to perform consular and protocol duties, like helping out in medical or family emergencies," the Ministry of External Affairs or MEA said in a statement today.



"However, this year, the consular team has been denied access to Indian Sikh pilgrims," it said.



India has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan against this "inexplicable diplomatic discourtesy", the MEA said in the statement.



The Indian team was stopped from meeting the pilgrims on April 12 when they reached Wagah railway station -- the last train station in Pakistan on the Lahore-Wagah line that also functions as the border station before crossing into India.

The same day, the Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, who was to visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib at the invitation of the chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board or ETPB, was suddenly asked to return while en route to the shrine, for unspecified "security" reasons, the MEA said in the statement.



"The High Commissioner, who was to greet Indian pilgrims on Baisakhi, was thus compelled to return without meeting Indian citizens," the MEA said.



India has pointed out that these incidents constitute a clear violation of the Vienna Convention of 1961, the bilateral Protocol to visit Religious Shrines, 1974 and the Code of Conduct (for the treatment of diplomatic/consular personnel in India and Pakistan) of 1992, recently reaffirmed by both countries.



At least 1,800 Sikh pilgrims who are touring Pakistan have been denied a meeting with Indian diplomats and consular teams, prompting India to lodge a strong protest with Pakistan.The Sikh pilgrims have been travelling in Pakistan since April 12 under a bilateral agreement on letting people visit religious shrines."A standard practice has been that the Indian High Commission's consular/protocol team is attached with visiting pilgrims, to perform consular and protocol duties, like helping out in medical or family emergencies," the Ministry of External Affairs or MEA said in a statement today."However, this year, the consular team has been denied access to Indian Sikh pilgrims," it said.India has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan against this "inexplicable diplomatic discourtesy", the MEA said in the statement.The Indian team was stopped from meeting the pilgrims on April 12 when they reached Wagah railway station -- the last train station in Pakistan on the Lahore-Wagah line that also functions as the border station before crossing into India.On April 14, Indian officials were not allowed to enter the Gurdwara Panja Sahib despite a meeting with the pilgrims was scheduled. India said its High Commission in Pakistan was effectively stopped from "performing basic consular and protocol duties for Indian citizens".The same day, the Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, who was to visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib at the invitation of the chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board or ETPB, was suddenly asked to return while en route to the shrine, for unspecified "security" reasons, the MEA said in the statement. "The High Commissioner, who was to greet Indian pilgrims on Baisakhi, was thus compelled to return without meeting Indian citizens," the MEA said.India has pointed out that these incidents constitute a clear violation of the Vienna Convention of 1961, the bilateral Protocol to visit Religious Shrines, 1974 and the Code of Conduct (for the treatment of diplomatic/consular personnel in India and Pakistan) of 1992, recently reaffirmed by both countries.