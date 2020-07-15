India Played Significant Role In Combating Coronavirus Pandemic: European Union

PM Modi invited investment, technology from Europe in increasing India's renewable energy

The European Union on Wednesday said India has played a significant role in the fight against coronavirus, saying it has also contributed to international efforts to combat the pandemic.

The views were expressed at the 15th India-EU virtual summit by European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday.

"I would like to thank India for the cooperation your country has shown with the EU. I would like to pay tribute to your role nationally and internationally, multilaterally in combating the COVID-19 pandemic," Mr Michel said.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India and EU are natural partners.

The prime minister said India is keen to increase the use of renewable energy and invited investment and technology from Europe.

"We had to cancel India-EU summit in March due to COVID-19. It is good that we are able to come together today through the virtual medium. Apart from current challenges, long-term challenges like climate change also a priority for India and the EU. In our efforts to increase the use of renewable energy in India, we invite investment and technology from Europe," he said.

"Our partnership is significant for peace and stability of the world. This reality has become even more clear in the global situation today," he added.

EU is one of India's largest trading and investment partners but it has great untapped trade potential with India, sources said ahead of India-EU virtual summit on Wednesday and noted that the two sides have great potential to develop a comprehensive Foreign Trade Agreement.

The summit was scheduled to happen earlier this year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and is being held virtually.

