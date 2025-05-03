"Will Wear Suicide Bomb, Go To Pak": Karnataka Minister's Bizarre Remark

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Karnataka Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan has said he would fight against Pakistan and even wear a suicide bomb if needed, amid rising tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad after a terror attack in Pahalgam.

Karnataka Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on Friday said he is willing to go to Pakistan "wearing a suicide bomb", a remark that came amid simmering tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad after a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last week.

Addressing a press conference, he said he is "ready to fight" if India needs to go to war against Pakistan.

"We are Indians, we are Hindustani, there's no connection between us and Pakistan. If we need to go to war against them, I'm ready to fight," Mr Khan, the Minister for Housing, Waqf and Minority Affairs, said while switching between Kannada and English.

"As a minister, if they send me, I will go to the front lines. If needed, I will wear a suicide bomb. I'm not joking or speaking impulsively. If the country needs me, let (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah give me a suicide bomb, I will wear and go to Pakistan," the Congress leader said with his fists clenched.

pic.twitter.com/bUMdCStd5b — B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan (@BZZameerAhmedK) May 2, 2025

His remarks came days after his party colleague and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah drew nationwide criticism that he does not favour a war with Pakistan.

Questioning the security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, Mr Siddaramiah had said, "There is no necessity to wage a war against Pakistan. Strict security measures must be initiated. We are not in favour of waging war. There should be peace, people must feel secure, and the Central government should ensure effective security arrangements."

He later issued a clarification and said that war should always be a nation's last resort.

"Only when every other means to defeat the enemy has failed, should a country be compelled to go to war... The central government has already initiated certain diplomatic steps, including revisiting the Indus Waters Treaty - a move we wholeheartedly welcome. We trust that even sterner actions are on the horizon. Not every move needs to be broadcast to the world; rest assured, the nation stands fully united behind every strong and decisive step taken," he said.

"At this crucial moment, nations across the world have come out in strong condemnation of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, standing firmly with India. We must seize this unprecedented global support and teach Pakistan a lesson so profound that they dare not commit such reckless acts ever again," he added.

Mr Siddaramaiah's remarks were covered by Pakistani media, prompting the BJP to launch a scathing attack on the Congress veteran.

The relations between India and Pakistan have soured after the terror attack in Pahalgam left 26 people dead.

India, citing "cross-border linkages" to the attack, has announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the "perpetrators and conspirators" of the Pahalgam attack will be "served with the harshest response".

"The whole world stands with 140 crore Indians in our fight against terrorism. I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice, and justice will be done," he said in his 'Mann ki Baat' address.

"The perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will be served with the harshest response," he added.