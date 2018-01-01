India, Pakistan Exchange List Of Nuclear Installations For 27th Time, Since 1992

All India | | Updated: January 01, 2018 18:57 IST
The agreement was signed on December 31, 1988, and entered into force on January 27, 1991 (File Photo)

New Delhi:  India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities under a three-decade old bilateral pact.

According to an external affairs ministry release, the two sides exchanged the list under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear installations between India and Pakistan.

The agreement, which was signed on December 31, 1988, and entered into force on January 27, 1991, provides that the two countries inform each other of nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the pact on the first of January of every calendar year.

This is the twenty seventh consecutive exchange of such a list between the two countries, the first one having taken place on January 1, 1992.

