9 Endangered Great Indian Bustards Moved From Jaisalmer Amid India-Pak Tensions

Nine Great Indian Bustard chicks aged 5 to 28 days were sent to Ajmer in soft suspension vehicles from Jaisalmer due to increased drone activity and loud noises, an official said.

These birds are very sensitive to loud noises. In the situation that developed during and after India's Operation Sindoor, the process of shifting was adopted to avoid any untoward incident.

They have been sent from Sudasari and Ramdevra breeding centres to Arwar village of Ajmer district, Brijmohan Gupta, DFO, Desert National Park (DNP), said.

He said that after the Sindoor operation, the activities of Pakistani drones increased in Jaisalmer. Given the security threats, a team of scientists and officials decided to shift the bird to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) centre located in Arwar for its protection.

The country's only Bustard Recovery Program is being conducted at Sam and Ramdevra centres, which are just a few kilometres from the International Border in Jaisalmer. This is a joint initiative of the WII and the state's forest department, and it resulted in the birthing of about 18 chicks this year.

He said that the shifting would ensure the continuity of the conservation programme for the birds, which were classified as "critically endangered" in 2011.

There are 59 Great Indian Bustards, including chicks in the breeding centre, out of which, after shifting nine to Ajmer, now 50 are left, he said.

All the chicks were transported in two specially designed vehicles with a unique soft suspension. Special cushioned compartments with sand bedding were arranged so that the chicks would have a comfortable journey while being transported.

In the coming weeks, it will be decided whether to keep them there permanently or bring them back once the situation stabilises.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)