India One Of The Fastest Growing Economies, Says PM Modi In Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Japan on Saturday to attend the India-Japan annual summit. (File)

India is going through a massive transformative phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today as he invited the Indian community in Japan to contribute in building a "new India".

PM Modi, who arrived in Japan on Saturday to attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit, detailed India's economic and technological growth during his four-year tenure.

"The world is appreciating India for its service to humanity. The nation is being felicitated for its policies and for the work being done towards public welfare," he said.

The prime minister said India's model of financial inclusion, especially JAM (Jan Dhan Yojana, Mobile, Aadhar) trinity and digital transaction model, is now appreciated all over the world.

"Today India is making tremendous progress in the field of digital infrastructure. Broadband connectivity is reaching villages, over 100 crore mobile phones are active in India. 1GB is cheaper than a small bottle of cold drink. This data is becoming the tool for service delivery," he said.

Speaking about 'Make in India' initiative, PM Modi said the initiative has emerged as a global brand. "We are manufacturing quality products not only for India but for the world. India is becoming a global hub, especially in field of electronics and automobile manufacturing. We are rapidly moving towards being number 1 in mobile phones manufacturing."

He said solutions or innovations taking place in India are not only cost-effective but the best in quality as he cited India's space programme as an example.

"Last year our scientists created a record by launching over 100 satellites into space simultaneously. We sent Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan at a very low cost. India is preparing to send Gaganyaan into space by 2022. Gaganyaan will be 'Indian' in all aspects and the one travelling in it will also be an Indian," he said.

PM Modi claimed India is becoming one of the fastest growing economies. "After seeing these developments, international agencies say that India would drive the growth of the global economy in the coming decade," he said.

He said Japan and the Indian diaspora have a big role to play in India's growth story. "From bullet train to smart cities, Japan is contributing in all the new India infrastructure that is being built."

Terming the Indian community as ambassadors of India in Japan, the prime minister urged them to invest in India and to maintain cultural ties with their motherland.

PM Modi also hailed the Indian diaspora for introducing Kabbadi and cricket in Japan where martial arts is very popular.

"Just as lamps light up the dark during Diwali, wherever you are, you are spreading the light of India to every corner of the world and Japan and making the country proud," the prime minister said.