India Moving Steadily Toward $5 Trillion Economy: BJP President JP Nadda

Giving credit to the Centre, JP Nadda said that India has seen tremendous growth in all sectors due to the "visionary steps and futuristic budget".

India Moving Steadily Toward $5 Trillion Economy: BJP President JP Nadda

JP Nadda tweeted India is the 5th largest economy in the world with a GDP of $2.94 trillion (File)

New Delhi:

BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday said that the Indian economy, now standing at $2.94 trillion, is steadily moving forward towards $5 trillion, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"India is now the 5th largest economy in the world with a GDP of $2.94 trillion. Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji, the country is moving steadily towards $5 trillion economy goal. This is the impact of the progressive economic schemes and measures of the govt," Mr Nadda's tweet read.

Giving credit to the Centre, the BJP chief further said that the country has seen tremendous growth in all sectors due to the "visionary steps and futuristic budget".

"India has shown tremendous growth in all sectors, with a rise in purchasing power parity, reflecting the positive impact of visionary steps and futuristic budget of the government," his second tweet read.

Comments
JP Nadda$5 Trillion EconomyNarendra Modi

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News