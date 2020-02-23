India Moving Steadily Toward $5 Trillion Economy: BJP President JP Nadda

JP Nadda tweeted India is the 5th largest economy in the world with a GDP of $2.94 trillion (File)

BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday said that the Indian economy, now standing at $2.94 trillion, is steadily moving forward towards $5 trillion, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"India is now the 5th largest economy in the world with a GDP of $2.94 trillion. Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji, the country is moving steadily towards $5 trillion economy goal. This is the impact of the progressive economic schemes and measures of the govt," Mr Nadda's tweet read.

India is now the 5th largest economy in the world with a GDP of $ 2.94 Trillion. Under the visionary leadership of Hon PM @narendramodi Ji,country is moving steadily towards $ 5 trillion economy goal . This is the impact of the progressive economic schemes & measures of the govt. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 23, 2020

Giving credit to the Centre, the BJP chief further said that the country has seen tremendous growth in all sectors due to the "visionary steps and futuristic budget".

India has shown tremendous growth in all sectors, with a rise in purchasing power parity, reflecting the positive impact of visionary steps and futuristic budget of the govt. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 23, 2020

"India has shown tremendous growth in all sectors, with a rise in purchasing power parity, reflecting the positive impact of visionary steps and futuristic budget of the government," his second tweet read.