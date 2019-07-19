India May Touch 260 GW Renewable Energy Capacity By 2024: Official

India might surpass the 175 GW target and achieve 225 GW of capacity by 2022.

The government expects to achieve a renewable energy capacity target of 260 gigawatt (GW) by 2024, an official said on Friday, as India is seeing rapid growth in renewable capacity backed by government orders, private equity and pension fund investments.

India's renewable power capacity soared by almost 150 per cent in the last five years to 77.6 GW, while the government set a target of 175 GW by 2022.

The government is also formulating a policy to build a 30 GW local capacity for manufacturing solar cells and modules by 2024, Anand Kumar, secretary to the ministry of new and renewable energy, said at an event in Delhi.

India might surpass the 175 GW target and achieve 225 GW of capacity by 2022, Power Minister RK Singh had said last year, but did not provide an official figure at the time.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.