India Logs 1,225 New COVID-19 Cases, 28 Covid Deaths In 24 Hours: Centre

Reduction of 397 cases has been recorded in active Covid caseload in 24 hours. (Representational)

With 1,225 new coronavirus infections reported in a day, India's infection tally rose to 4,30,24,440, while the active cases dipped to 14,307, the Union health ministry said today.

The number of deaths climbed to 5,21,129 with 28 fresh fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said. A reduction of 397 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The country's daily Covid positivity rate was recorded at 0.20 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.23 per cent.

A total of 78.91 crore Covid tests have been conducted so far, with 6,07,987 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

According to the ministry, the 28 new fatalities include 21 from Kerala.

A total of 5,21,129 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,47,782 from Maharashtra, 67,865 from Kerala, 40,053 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,152 from Delhi, 23,495 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,197 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

India's COVID-19 tally had surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.



