India Logs 1,150 New COVID-19 Cases, 83 Covid Deaths In 24 Hours: Centre

The cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country so far exceeded 185.55 crore.

India reported a single-day rise of 1,150 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the country to 4,30,34,217, while the count of active cases fell to 11,365, according to the Union Health Ministry today.

The number of deaths due to the disease has climbed to 5,21,656 with 83 daily fatalities being reported, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.

The count of active cases currently comprises 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 127 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

While the daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.25 per cent, the weekly positivity rate was at 0.23 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,25,01,196, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent, the data showed.

The cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 185.55 crore.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021 and three crore on June 23.

The 83 new fatalities include 75 from Kerala.

A total of 5,21,656 COVID-19 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,810 from Maharashtra, 68,339 from Kerala, 40,057 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,156 from Delhi, 23,498 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,200 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)