"India Knows The Worth Of Peace": Gautam Adani Praises Op Sindoor

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday praised the Indian armed forces for Operation Sindoor, which was launched last month to target terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to avenge the deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

"This year, during Operation Sindoor, our brave men and women in uniform stood tall. Not for fame, not for medals - but for duty," Mr Adani said while addressing the 33rd annual general meeting of Adani Group shareholders.

"Their courage reminded us that peace is never free. It is earned. And the freedom to dream, to build, and to lead stands firmly on the shoulders of those who protect. Operation Sindoor showed that India knows the worst of peace, but if someone shows us an eye, we know how to respond in their language," he added.

Mr Adani said he is "humbled by the silent sacrifices" of those who guard India's "borders, families and dignity".

He also said the Adani Defence's drones were part of Operation Sindoor.

"When it comes to Adani Defence - Operation Sindoor called, and we delivered. Our drones became the eyes in the skies as well as the swords of attack, and our anti-drone systems helped protect our forces and citizens. As I have always believed, we don't operate in safe zones. We operate where it matters - where India needs us the most," he said.

Mr Adani also paid tribute to the victims of the crash of Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad on June 12. More than 250 people, including 241 on board, were killed when an Ahmedabad-London plane crashed shortly after takeoff.

"We bow our heads in grief for the lives lost in the tragic crash of Air India flight," he said.

"So many dreams were silenced in an instant," Mr Adani added.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)