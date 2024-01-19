'India Is Set To Give New Energy To Global Aviation Market': PM Modi

The time for women-led development has come, Prime Minister Modi said.

A growing demand has spurred orders for new aircraft from airlines in the country which is now set to give new energy to global aviation market, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Further, women are leading in aviation and aerospace sector, be it in fighter or civil aircraft, he said at an event at aircraft maker Boeing, in Bengaluru.

"Due to growing demand, airlines in India have ordered hundreds of aircraft. India is set to give new energy to global aviation market," the PM said.

Further, India has become the third major domestic aviation market in the world and, in a decade, the number of passengers will double, he added.

Highlighting the growing role of women in the aviation sector, he said 15 per cent of pilots in the country were women, which was 3 times the global average.

The time for women-led development has come, Prime Minister Modi added.

