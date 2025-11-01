"India Is Not Nepal": Amit Shah To NDTV On Why Gen Z Protest Won't Work

An uprising by young people against the system as was seen in Nepal – Gen Z protest - is not possible in India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at NDTV Bihar Power Play today.

The reason, Shah told NDTV Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal, is because the roots of democracy are very strong and deep in India.

“India is not Nepal. Our democratic roots are very strong. I don't think a Gen Z protest is possible here,” the home minister said.

"The youth of our nation work very hard and contribute to the nation's development. I don't think a Nepal-like protest is possible," Shah said.

The only thing that's certain, Shah said, is the return of “jungle raaj” in Bihar if people made the mistake of electing the Mahagathbandhan.

He spoke on a range of issues, some linked to the Bihar election and some linked to national issues, such as the Maoist menace, which he said will end soon.

Over 73 people were killed in the protests in Nepal in September. The Gen Z protesters set the Himalayan nation's parliament, courts and government buildings on fire.

The unrest was triggered by a brief ban on social media, but fuelled by long-standing frustration over economic hardship and corruption.

Earlier today, Shah asked the people of Bihar to support the NDA, and highlighted the work done by the state government and commitments outlined in the NDA's 'Sankalp Patra'. He was scheduled to fly to Gopalganj, but due to bad weather conditions he addressed a virtual public rally.

"People of Gopalganj know about the deeds of Sadhu Yadav. During the time of jungle raj, countless murder incidents happened. Instead, PM Modi and Nitish Kumar worked for good governance in Bihar," Shah said.

The people of Bihar will vote in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting is on November 14.