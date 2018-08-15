Happy Independence Day 2018: Google Celebrates 15th August With 'Truck Art' Doodle

The doodle features a tiger, an elephant and two peacocks reflecting a typical truck art

As India celebrates the 72nd Independence Day today, Google celebrates it with a doodle. Google celebrates 15th August with a doodle inspired by art seen on trucks on Indian roads.

This 15th August, India is celebrating its 72nd Independence Day. For all Indians Independence Day is a day to remember the people who fought the Britishers and gave up their lives to free the country from a foreign ruler. Independence Day is a national holiday and is celebrated with much fervour across the nation.

On the Doodle, Google said, "Today's Doodle-featuring images of some of India's iconic colorful plantlife and mighty animals-was inspired by Indian truck art, a long-standing tradition in this four million square kilometer nation where truckers who live on the road surround themselves with cheerful folk art to occupy their minds during long months away from their families."

The doodle features a tiger, an elephant and two peacocks reflecting a typical truck art seen on the roads.

Parades are held in all state capitals and district headquarters to celebrate Independence Day. Indians across the country also hoist the tricolour to mark the day. Many also fly kites, sing patriotic songs and exchange sweets to celebrate Independence Day.

India's freedom struggle was a hard-fought one and Independence Day is the day to pledge and to protect the unity and integrity of our country.