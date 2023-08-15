Independence Day 2023: Political Leaders Extend Wishes On 77th Independence Day

India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day today, August 15, and political leaders across the party line extended their wishes to the countrymen on this special occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Independence Day and paid homage to freedom fighters while reaffirming his commitment to fulfilling their vision.

"Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!" the prime minister said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

आप सभी को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। आइए, इस ऐतिहासिक अवसर पर अमृतकाल में विकसित भारत के संकल्प को और सशक्त बनाएं। जय हिंद!



Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2023

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his wishes on the 77th Independence Day to the people of the country and called Bharat Mata the voice of every Indian.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Congress leader said, "Bharat Mata is the voice of every Indian! Happy Independence Day to all the countrymen."

Bharat Mata is the voice of every Indian 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/7w1l7VJaEL — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 14, 2023

The Congress leader also shared his experience of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and said that he started the hundred and forty-five-day walk at the edge of the sea and reached the soft snow of Kashmir.

"Last year I spent a hundred and forty-five days walking across the land I call home. I started at the edge of the sea and walked through heat, dust, and rain. Through forests, towns, and hills, until I reached the soft snow of my beloved Kashmir," he said.

On this day, we got our freedom from the centuries-old shackles of Britishers after the sacrifice of countless brave lives and the non-stop efforts of our heroes.