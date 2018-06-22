India Hoping To Open Chabahar Port By 2019 However, Donald Trump's decision to penalize financial institutions for doing business with Tehran is clouding Chabahar's viability.

Share EMAIL PRINT India has pledged more than $500 million to develop the strategically located port of Chabahar. New Delhi: India is trying to make Chabahar Port in Iran operational by 2019, the government said in a statement on Friday, despite a threat of renewed US sanctions against Tehran.



The port would offer easy accessibility to CIS countries, Transport and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari said in the statement.



US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from a 2015 nuclear deal and penalize financial institutions for doing business with Tehran is clouding Chabahar's viability. © Thomson Reuters 2018



