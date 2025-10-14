Why Was FIFA Boss Gianni Infantino With Donald Trump At Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt?

US President Donald Trump co-chaired the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday alongside his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The attendance of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, among numerous other world leaders, however, surprised many online.

Infantino was photographed next to the US president, in the latest joint appearance by the pair during the second Trump presidency. “We have Gianni. We're going to the World Cup, I can tell you that," Trump said during the summit.

Why Was Infantino At The Summit?

In an Instagram post, Infantino informed that Trump invited him to the Summit for Peace, adding that the footballing body was at the US president's disposal to ensure that the peace process comes to fruition.

"I attended the extremely important Summit for Peace in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt co-chaired by United States President Donald J. Trump and Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi aimed at establishing a new era of regional security and stability," wrote Infantino.

"The presence of world leaders from multiple nations and United Nations delegates, among others, signifies a united effort - I am of the firm belief that all of us need to come together to build bridges and am thankful to everyone for supporting peace, with special gratitude to @potus for inviting me to this summit," he added.

During the summit, Infantino pledged to rebuild football infrastructure in Gaza as part of wider post-war reconstruction efforts.

“Football's role has to be to support, has to be to unite, has to be to give hope in the region. In Gaza, in Palestine, we will, of course, help to rebuild all the football facilities," he said.

After last week's Israel-Hamas ceasefire announcement, Infantino praised the US-brokered plan and singled out Trump to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts.

"The role of President Trump has been absolutely fundamental and crucial in the process. Without President Trump, there would be no peace," he said.

Trump And Infantino's Friendship

The duo first crossed paths in 2018 when Infantino visited the White House to meet Trump as the US was awarded the co-hosting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In 2020, they shared the stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. where Infantino called Trump his 'great friend'.

In July, Trump said Infantino gave him the original Club World Cup trophy during a White House visit in March, saying he could keep it "forever". Trump said FIFA made a copy and gave it to Chelsea after they won the competition 3-0 against Paris Saint-Germain at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The trophy was unveiled by Infantino for the first time in an event at the Oval Office in March. And since then, the trophy has stayed there.

Trump has repeatedly called the 2026 showpiece event a chance to showcase the country's 'pride and hospitality while promoting economic growth and tourism through sport.