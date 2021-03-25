India Hasn't Banned Vaccine Exports, Will Supply In Phased Manner: Report

India will continue to supply vaccines to partner countries in coming weeks: Source (Representational)

India has not imposed a ban on coronavirus vaccine exports and will continue to supply vaccines in a phased manner, a government source told Reuters on Thursday.

"We had stated that keeping in view the domestic requirements of the phased roll out, India will continue to supply COVID-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner," the source said.

"This position remains unchanged. We have not imposed any ban on exports of vaccines, unlike many other countries," said the source.