India Hasn't Banned Vaccine Exports, Will Supply In Phased Manner: Report

"This position remains unchanged. We have not imposed any ban on exports of vaccines, unlike many other countries," said the source.

India Hasn't Banned Vaccine Exports, Will Supply In Phased Manner: Report

India will continue to supply vaccines to partner countries in coming weeks: Source (Representational)

Highlights

  • India will continue to supply COVID-19 vaccines to partner countries
  • We have not imposed any ban on exports of vaccines, a source said
  • The supply of vaccines will be done in a phased manner
New Delhi:

India has not imposed a ban on coronavirus vaccine exports and will continue to supply vaccines in a phased manner, a government source told Reuters on Thursday.

"We had stated that keeping in view the domestic requirements of the phased roll out, India will continue to supply COVID-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner," the source said.

"This position remains unchanged. We have not imposed any ban on exports of vaccines, unlike many other countries," said the source.