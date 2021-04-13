India, France Will Advance Post-Covid Agenda, Says S Jaishankar

Visit of French Foreign Minister is taking place at a time when 2nd wave of Covid is at its peak.

India and France will advance their shared post-COVID-19 agenda through "close collaboration", said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar following a "productive discussion" with French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on Tuesday.

"A comfortable, substantive and productive discussion with FM @JY_LeDrian. India and France will advance their shared post-COVID agenda through close collaboration," Mr Jaishankar tweeted.

Le Drian is on a three-day visit to India from April 13-15, 2021. It is the first high-level physical interaction between India and France since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his visit, the French Minister will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The visit of the French Foreign Minister is taking place at a time when the second wave of COVID-19 is at its peak.

The diplomatic sources said the visit is a reflection of how the leadership of France and India stand together in these difficult times.