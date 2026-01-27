"India-EU Business Forum Great Platform To Discuss Economic Links": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the India-EU Business Forum was a platform for discussing ranging economic linkages between India and Europe.

PM Modi said the Free Trade Agreement with the European Union has brought benefits to several businesses.

In a post on X, he said, "The India-EU Business Forum was a great platform to discuss the wide-ranging economic linkages between India and Europe. The Free Trade Agreement signed today brings innumerable benefits for businesses, MSMEs and innovators. It is a new blueprint for shared prosperity."

The India-EU Business Forum was a great platform to discuss the wide-ranging economic linkages between India and Europe. The Free Trade Agreement signed today brings innumerable benefits for businesses, MSMEs and innovators. It is a new blueprint for shared prosperity.… pic.twitter.com/MFqhIgqQH7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 27, 2026

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of the European Council, Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, paid a State Visit to India on 25-27 January as the Chief Guests for the 77th Republic Day of India. President Costa and President von der Leyen were accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, and the Trade Commissioner, Maros Sefcovic.

The leaders addressed the India-EU Business Forum, attended by CEOs and industry leaders from both sides, where they called for ambitious private sector investments to harness synergies in critical sectors and for new business initiatives to drive closer trade and investment ties.

The leaders commended progress on the 'India-EU Strategic Partnership: A Roadmap to 2025'. The two sides reiterated their determination to further reinforce their strategic partnership, delivering tangible benefits for both sides. The Summit took place against the backdrop of the positive momentum in India-EU relations in recent years, and sustained high-level engagement across all domains.

The leaders hailed the successful conclusion of negotiations of the landmark India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). This historic deal is a milestone in the India-EU Strategic Partnership that will significantly enhance bilateral trade and investment ties, drive shared prosperity, strengthen resilient and diversified supply chains, and support sustainable and inclusive growth.

The leaders welcomed the signing of the India-EU Security and Defence Partnership, the first such overarching defence and security framework between the two sides that will deepen ties in the domains of maritime security, defence industry and technology, cyber and hybrid threats, space, and counter-terrorism, among others. They also welcomed the launch of negotiations on a Security of Information Agreement that will facilitate the exchange of classified information and pave the way for a stronger cooperation in areas related to security and defence.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)