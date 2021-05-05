India Coronavirus Updates: India Only Behind US As Covid Cases Cross 2 Crore-Mark

India's death count stands at 2,22,408 (File)

India's total Covid cases crossed the 2 crore-mark with over 3.57 lakh new infections on Tuesday. 3,449 people died of the infection in 24 hours, pushing the total fatalities to 2,22,408. The deadly second Covid wave has wrecked havoc on India's healthcare system.

The country's total caseload of over 2.02 crore Covid infections is the second highest tally globally behind that of United States and ahead of Brazil.

