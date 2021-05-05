Doctors Fled As Oxygen Ran Out, Allege Patients' Relatives In Viral Video

The hospital says currently six Covid patients are admitted and at the moment, there is enough oxygen.

Relatives run around wards screaming patients are dead from lack of oxygen and accusing doctors of running away, in disturbing viral videos that have emerged from a Gurgaon hospital. The relatives claim doctors and staff abandoned ICU patients and fled after the hospital ran out of oxygen.

The videos are from Kriti Hospital in Gurgaon, where six people died last Friday (April 30), reportedly due to Oxygen shortage. The footage is old and has nothing to do with the current situation, the Gurgaon administration said.

The videos show enraged family members walking through nurse stations, wards and cabins highlighting missing doctors and staff. Enraged relatives argue with policemen and ask how doctors can be allowed to desert their patients and leave them to die. In one chilling clip, the camera focuses on patients lying still in ICU beds and a person saying in the background - "dead, dead..."

The hospital administration says the doctors were in the building, "hiding in the canteen" for fear of being attacked by families over the lack of oxygen.

Of the six patients who died, three were in the ICU and three in the regular ward.

Hospital Director Swati Rathore told NDTV that the hospital had informed every government official from 2 pm that day that they were about to run out of oxygen.

"We had informed relatives of the patients from 4 pm to shift their patients due to the oxygen crisis. But no help came and there were six casualties around 11 pm," Dr Rathore said.

She claimed she asked her staff to hide in the canteen to save their own lives as six days previously (April 24) attendants of other patients had violently assaulted their staff and an FIR had been registered by the hospital.

"I feared that my staff would lose their lives this time. The staff never left the hospital that night. They hid temporarily to save their lives," said the hospital director.

"All 15-20 staff members resumed duties as soon as police arrived at the spot on Friday night."

The hospital says currently six Covid patients are admitted and at the moment, there is enough oxygen. "But the crisis still lingers every few hours," she admitted.