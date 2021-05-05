3,780 Covid Deaths, Highest In India In 24 hours, 3.82 Lakh Fresh Cases: 10 Points

Even as many quarters demanded a country-wide lockdown to reign in the pandemic, large parts of India are under strict curbs for varying periods.

In Maharashtra - which has been the worst-hit state since last year - 51,880 new cases took the total caseload to over 48.22 lakh. 891 people died of COVID-19 in the state.

In terms of the total caseload, Maharashtra is followed by Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

Karnataka capital Bengaluru now has more than three lakh active Covid cases. The surge gas led to an increased demand for hospital beds and oxygen in the city. Karnataka saw 44,631 new cases added in the latest data, taking the state's overall caseload to over 16.9 lakh.

In neighbouring Kerala, 37,190 tested positive for the virus on Tuesday and 57 Covid patients died. The state is under severe lockdown-like restrictions since Tuesday till May 9.

Assam on Tuesday saw its highest ever umber of Covid deaths with he death of 41 patients. 4,475 people tested positive on the same day.

India is second only to the United States in the total number of cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

The government on Tuesday made chages to the rules for testing for Covid to cut pressure on labs. An RT-PCR test must not be repeated in a person who has tested positive once either by RAT or RT-PCR and that testing isn't needed for recovered patients at the time of hospital discharge as well as for "healthy" inter-state travellers, according to the new rules.

The Allahabad High Court Tuesday observed that the death of Covid patients over non-supply of oxygen to hospitals is a criminal act, "not less than a genocide" by authorities entrusted the task to ensure the oxygen supply chain is maintained. The court made the remarks after reports of death of coronavirus patients due to lack of oxygen in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow and Meerut.