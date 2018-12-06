India Condemns Terror Attack In Iran's Chabahar

A suicide car bombing was followed by an armed assault in Chabahar, Iran. (AFP)

India on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Iran's Chabahar where a suicide car bombing followed by an armed assault killed at least two outside police headquarters on Thursday.

"We express our condolences to the government and the people of Iran and the families of the victims of this attack," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"We wish speedy recovery to those injured. The perpetrators behind this dastardly attack should be brought to justice expeditiously. There can be no justification for any act of terror," an MEA statement said.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.