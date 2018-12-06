India Condemns Terror Attack In Iran's Chabahar

"We express our condolences to the government and the people of Iran and the families," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

All India | | Updated: December 06, 2018 17:34 IST
A suicide car bombing was followed by an armed assault in Chabahar, Iran. (AFP)


New Delhi: 

India on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Iran's Chabahar where a suicide car bombing followed by an armed assault killed at least two outside police headquarters on Thursday.

"We express our condolences to the government and the people of Iran and the families of the victims of this attack," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"We wish speedy recovery to those injured. The perpetrators behind this dastardly attack should be brought to justice expeditiously. There can be no justification for any act of terror," an MEA statement said.



