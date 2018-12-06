Bomb Kills Three In Iran's Chabahar, Injures Several: Report

Official news agency said it was a car bombing in the port city of Chabahar, Iran. (Representative)

A bomb attack on a police command post killed at least three people in the port city of Chabahar in restive southeastern Iran on Thursday, state media reported.

The television said several people were also wounded in the "terrorist attack." The official IRNA news agency said it was a car bombing.

Sistan-Baluchistan province, where the bombing hit, has long been a flashpoint, with Pakistan-based Baluchi separatists and jihadists carrying out cross-border attacks.