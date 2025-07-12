Iranian Embassy Flags Fake Social Media Accounts Undermining India-Iran Relations

The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi has issued a stern warning about a series of fake social media accounts impersonating official Iranian entities, allegedly aiming to disrupt the diplomatic relationship between Iran and India.

In a post on X, the embassy highlighted that these fraudulent accounts are disseminating misinformation, including false claims about Iran reconsidering the Chabahar port agreement with India due to alleged US military activities.

Some fake channels, under the name of Iran, are attempting to damage Iran-India relations.

These accounts do not belong to Iran.

🇮🇷 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XAayYYjCh8 — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) July 12, 2025

The embassy shared screenshots of several such deceptive profiles, some bearing blue verification ticks, which could mislead users into believing their authenticity. Among the false narratives propagated is the assertion that Iran is reevaluating its strategic partnership with India, particularly concerning the Chabahar port project. These claims have been identified as baseless and are seen as attempts to sow discord between the two nations.

Investigations suggest that many of these fake accounts originate from Pakistan, indicating a coordinated effort to manipulate public perception and strain India-Iran relations.

This development is particularly concerning given India's unique diplomatic stance during recent regional tensions, where it maintained open channels with both Israel and Iran. Notably, during the 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran, India's balanced approach was evident.

Further emphasising the strength of India-Iran ties, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was present in New Delhi during India's Operation Sindoor, an evacuation mission amid the Israel-Iran conflict. During his visit, he expressed Iran's willingness to mediate between India and Pakistan, showcasing Tehran's commitment to regional stability.

