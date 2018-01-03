India, China Working To Resolve Border Issues Peacefully: Union Minister In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh said India and China have agreed to appoint special representatives to explore the framework for a boundary settlement

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The 20th round of India-China special representatives-level talks was held last month New Delhi: India and China are committed to seeking a fair and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary dispute through negotiations, the government said today when asked whether a "high degree of mistrust" prevails between India and its neighbours mainly due to border issues.



In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh gave a detailed response on India's border disputes with neighbouring countries, including Pakistan.



Mr Singh said there was no question of a "high degree of mistrust" mainly due to border disputes. He said this issue is not applicable with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Nepal.



Mr Singh said as far as China is concerned, the two countries have agreed to appoint special representatives to explore the framework for a boundary settlement from the political perspective of the overall bilateral relationship.



He said the 20th round of the special representatives-level talks was held in New Delhi on December 22, 2017. The minister said Pakistan has launched attacks on India in 1948, 1965, 1971 and 1999.



"Pakistan also supported insurgency and terrorism in the state of Jammu and Kashmir and also aids and abets cross-border terrorism targeted against India which endangers security and stability not only of India but of the entire region. Pakistan covets territory of J&K which is an integral part of India," he said.



The minister's reply was to a question posed by senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge about the details of border disputes between India and its neighbouring countries, including China and Pakistan, and also whether a "high degree of mistrust" continues between India and its neighbours mainly due to border disputes.



Mr Singh said the government's consistent policy has been that it desires good neighbourly relations with Pakistan. "However, this necessarily requires an environment free from terror, hostility and violence."



India wants good-neighbourly relations with Pakistan and it is for Pakistan to honour its publicly stated commitment not to allow any territory under its control to be used against India in any manner and end cross-border terrorism, Mr Singh said.





