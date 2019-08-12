India, China Sign 4 Agreements To Strengthen People-To-People Ties

India and China signed agreements to improve people-to-people ties

India and China on Monday signed four agreements to strengthen cultural and people-to-people ties. The agreements were signed after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi attended the second meeting of the India-China high level mechanism on cultural and people-to-people exchanges in Beijing.

Mr Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to China. He called on Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan and held talks with Wang Yi.

The two countries signed four agreements on cultural exchanges, healthcare, sports and cooperation in museum management, according to a statement.

Both the countries agreed to promote cultural exchanges for preservation of intangible cultural heritage, organisation of cultural activities and management of archaeological heritage sites, it said.

Both Mr Jaishankar and Wang Yi expressed the importance to enhance cooperation in the field of traditional medicine, where both India China have a rich knowledge accumulated over centuries, with the objective of promoting the development of traditional medicine.

"The two leaders agreed to promote exchanges between our National Sports Associations, sports persons and youth for strengthening cooperation on international sports events," the statement said.

They agreed to cooperate in museum management for promoting collaboration between Hubei Provincial Museum, Wuhan and the National Museum, New Delhi in exhibitions, protection and restoration of collections and archaeological excavations.

The Hubei Provincial Museum is one of the best known museums in China, with a large amount of state-level historic and cultural relics.

The National Museum is one of the largest museums in India. Established in 1949, it holds a variety of articles ranging from pre-historic era to modern works of art.

The two leaders also agreed on a plan of action for bilateral engagements for 2020, it said.

