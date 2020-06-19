Guard Of Honour, Sea Of Crowd At Jawan's Funeral In Patna

The last rites of Havaldar Sunil Kumar were performed in Bihar's Maner on Thursday.

The last rites of Havaldar Sunil Kumar, who laid his life for the nation during violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley on June 15-16, were performed in Bihar's Patna on Thursday.

People gathered in large numbers to attend the last rites of the soldier.

Earlier, a guard of honour was given to the soldier at Patna airport. Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, cabinet ministers and leaders of several parties paid floral tributes to soldier at the airport.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15.

The violent face-off happened in Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Ladakh, India said on June 16.