10 Soldiers Including 4 Officers Released By Chinese Army After Talks

76 Indian soldiers were injured and are in hospital after the clashes in Ladakh. (Representational)

Ten Indian soldiers, including four officers, had been detained by the Chinese Army after the violent clashes of June 15 in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action. They are all back with the Indian side now. The release of the men, including two Majors, came about after three days of negotiations in the Galwan Valley headed by a Major General of the Army.

NDTV had held back the story while the soldiers were being detained by the Chinese to ensure no risk to negotiations.

The Army, while not commenting on the details of the release, has said that all soldiers involved in the clash with the Chinese have now been accounted for.

"It is clarified that there are no Indian troops missing in action," the Army said in a brief statement on Thursday.

Seventy-six Indian soldiers were injured and remain in hospital after the clashes. All of them are expected to return to duty within 15 days. None are in a critical condition.

The soldiers were assaulted by the Chinese with iron rods and clubs wrapped in barbed wire laced with nails.

China has not given any figure but at least 45 Chinese soldiers have been killed or injured, say army sources.

Satellite images indicate a massive Chinese buildup in the Galwan Valley on their side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) but within a kilometer of Indian positions.

There are no signs of the Chinese moving their forces back from the region, with satellite images indicating construction activity near the LAC in Galwan.

The last time the Chinese military had taken Indian soldiers captive was in July 1962 after a clash in the same region, Galwan Valley. At least 30 Indian soldiers were killed and several dozens were captured by the Chinese.

The clash in Galwan Valley is the biggest confrontation between India and China after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers while the number of dead on the Chinese side was over 300.