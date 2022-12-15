'Chinese Glasses Covering Laal Aankh': Congress Chief's Dig At Government

Opposition parties plan to take on the government aggressively on Chinese transgressions

The "red eye" of the government is seeing through Chinese spectacles, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said today, referring to the standoff in parliament over the opposition's demand for a discussion on the border clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh last week.



There have been multiple disruptions in parliament this week with both houses rejecting the opposition's requests for a discussion on "the India-China border situation".

"It seems that Chinese glasses are covering the 'laal aankh (red eye)' of the Modi government. Is it not allowed to speak against China in the Indian Parliament?" Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted this morning.

ऐसा प्रतीत होता है कि मोदी सरकार की “लाल आँख” पर चीनी चश्मा लग गया है।



क्या भारतीय संसद में चीन के विरूद्ध बोलने की अनुमति नहीं है ? — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 15, 2022

On Wednesday, Sonia Gandhi led Congress MPs in a walkout in Lok Sabha after the Speaker turned down their request for a discussion.

The Congress, NCP and many other parties have pressed for a discussion on the clashes but till now, the government has refused to engage beyond a statement by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

Opposition parties plan to take on the government aggressively on Chinese transgressions along the border.

On December 9, Indian soldiers repulsed an attempt by the Chinese to land-grab near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Yangtse, Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. The Chinese "tried to unilaterally change the status quo," said the Defence Minister.

"Due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders, Chinese soldiers went back to their locations." In a meeting of commanders, the Chinese were asked to "refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border, Mr Singh said, adding that the incident had also been taken up through diplomatic channels.