PM Modi Speaks To Mallikarjun Kharge, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Mallikarjun Kharge and wished him a speedy recovery on Thursday, a day after the Congress president underwent a procedure for pacemaker implant.

Kharge, 83, was admitted to MS Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday and underwent the procedure the next day.

Priyank Kharge said that his father's condition is stable and he is doing well.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Spoke to Kharge Ji. Enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery." "Praying for his continued well-being and long life," the prime minister said.

