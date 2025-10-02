Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

PM Modi Speaks To Mallikarjun Kharge, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

Mallikarjun Kharge was admitted to MS Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday

Read Time: 1 min
Share
PM Modi Speaks To Mallikarjun Kharge, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery
PM Modi spoke to Mallikarjun Kharge and wished him a speedy recovery.
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Mallikarjun Kharge and wished him a speedy recovery on Thursday, a day after the Congress president underwent a procedure for pacemaker implant.

Kharge, 83, was admitted to MS Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday and underwent the procedure the next day.

Priyank Kharge said that his father's condition is stable and he is doing well.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Spoke to Kharge Ji. Enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery." "Praying for his continued well-being and long life," the prime minister said. 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Mallikarjun Kharge, Mallikarjun Kharge's Health, PM Modi
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com