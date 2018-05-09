India Calls For Dialogue To Resolve Iran Nuclear Accord Dispute

New Delhi has longstanding ties with Iran, which is also one of its top oil suppliers

India on Wednesday called for diplomacy to resolve the dispute over the Iran nuclear deal after the United States announced it was pulling out of the accord agreed with Tehran in 2015.New Delhi has longstanding ties with Iran, which is also one of its top oil suppliers.But it has developed close political and security ties with the United States and the foreign ministry was measured in its response to President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the accord is formally known, to limit Tehran's nuclear programme."All parties should engage constructively to address and resolve issues that have arisen with respect to the JCPOA," the foreign ministry said in a statement.