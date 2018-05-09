India Calls For Dialogue To Resolve Iran Nuclear Accord Dispute

The foreign ministry said all parties should engage constructively to address and resolve issues that have arisen with respect to the JCPOA.

All India | | Updated: May 09, 2018 17:44 IST
39 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
India Calls For Dialogue To Resolve Iran Nuclear Accord Dispute

New Delhi has longstanding ties with Iran, which is also one of its top oil suppliers

New Delhi:  India on Wednesday called for diplomacy to resolve the dispute over the Iran nuclear deal after the United States announced it was pulling out of the accord agreed with Tehran in 2015.

New Delhi has longstanding ties with Iran, which is also one of its top oil suppliers.

But it has developed close political and security ties with the United States and the foreign ministry was measured in its response to President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the accord is formally known, to limit Tehran's nuclear programme.

"All parties should engage constructively to address and resolve issues that have arisen with respect to the JCPOA," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Comments

 
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IndiaIranUnited States

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableFlipkart Wallmart

................................ Advertisement ................................