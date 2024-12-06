India Boosts Counter-Measures Along Eastern Border To Tackle Drone Threats

The BSF chief assured that India's security grid is robust and capable of thwarting such attempts.

India's Border Security Force (BSF) is stepping up its use of advanced surveillance and counter-drone measures to tackle increasing drone activity along the eastern border with Bangladesh.

In an interview with NDTV, BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chaudhary spoke about the force's readiness to counter threats posed by modern surveillance technologies deployed by neighbouring countries. "We are taking adequate countermeasures to ensure that the ways being used by our neighbours get nullified," Mr Chaudhary told NDTV.

The Director General highlighted the growing global reliance on drone technology for surveillance and expressed India's commitment to strengthening its border security infrastructure. "We are continuously upgrading our surveillance techniques to meet emerging challenges," Mr Chaudhary noted.

Intelligence reports have flagged a resurgence of extremist and radical elements along the eastern border. These groups are attempting to infiltrate India, posing a big security risk. Intelligence inputs also suggest that terror groups and cartels are using smuggling networks to push radicals to cross over to India.

The BSF chief assured that India's security grid is robust and capable of thwarting such attempts.

"As far as inputs regarding extremist elements trying to sneak into India are concerned, we have a grid where in our G-Branch and sister agencies work together to ensure that this does not happen," he said.

The recent seizure of a drone along the India-Bangladesh border has heightened the sense of urgency among security agencies. Following the incident, counter-drone mechanisms were further bolstered to address the evolving threat.

India shares a 4,096.70 km border with Bangladesh, of which approximately 800 km remains unfenced, creating potential vulnerabilities. "We have taken adequate technical measures to ensure that our neighbours do not exploit this 800 km gap," the DG said.

