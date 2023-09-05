INDIA Bloc's 1st Coordination Committee Meeting To Be Held On September 13

The first meeting of the joint opposition, INDIA alliance, was held in Patna on June 23.

The first meeting of the Coordination Committee of the INDIA alliance will be held on September 13. The meeting will be held at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence here in the national capital, sources said.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc's Campaign Committee will hold its first meeting at 5:00 pm on Tuesday here at the Milap Building.

Earlier last week, the INDIA Bloc added two more members to its already 19-member Campaign Committee taking the total to 21. The new entrants were Tiruchi Siva of DMK and Mehboob Beg of PDP.

Gurdeep Singh Sappal, INC, Sanjay Jha, JD(U), Anil Desai, SS, Sanjay Yadav, RJD, PC Chako, NCP, Champai Soren, JMM, Kiranmoy Nanda, SP, Sanjay Singh, AAP, Arun Kumar, CPI(M), Binoy Vishwam, CPI, Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi, NC, Shahid Siddiqui, RLD, NK Premachandran, RSP, G Devarajan, AIFB, Ravi Rai, CPI(ML), Thirumavalan, VCK, KM Kadar Moidin, IUML, Jose K Mani, KC(M) and TMC (to give name later) are also members of the Campaign Committee.

Earlier, the INDIA alliance partners concluded their third meeting in Maharashtra and adopted resolutions to collectively contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections while announcing that seat-sharing arrangements would be finalized as soon as possible through a spirit of give-and-take.

"We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible. Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take," said the resolution.

The resolution also said that the parties will "organise public rallies at the earliest in different parts of the country on issues of public concern and importance".

The first meeting of the joint opposition was held in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)