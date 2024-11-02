INDIA Bloc Partners May See 'Friendly Battle' In 3 Jharkhand Seats

The elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20.

INDIA alliance partners in Jharkhand are set for a "friendly battle" in three assembly seats in the upcoming assembly polls, its leaders said on Saturday.

JMM and CPI-ML have already decided to go for a friendly fight in Dhanwar assembly seat, while Congress and RJD are still trying to avoid a friendly contest in the Chhattarpur and Bishrampur seats, they said at a joint press conference here.

As many as 1,211 candidates are in the fray for the 81 assembly seats after completion of nomination withdrawal exercises for both phases of the election.

The JMM has fielded candidates in 43 Assembly seats, Congress in 30 seats, RJD from six and CPI-ML in four seats.

"JMM, Congress, RJD and CPI-ML are jointly contesting the Jharkhand polls under the INDIA bloc. Excluding three seats - Chhatarpur, Bishrampur and Dhanwar - seat-sharing arrangements have been settled for all the constituencies in the alliance. The JMM has decided to go for a friendly contest with CPI-ML in Dhanwar seat," JMM general secretary Vinod Pandey told reporters.

RJD and Congress have fielded their candidates from Chhatarpur and Bishrampur seats.

"Discussions are still going on to sort out the issue on both the seats. We hope to see a result in a day or two," Mr Pandey said, adding that the RJD was given six seats, while the CPI-ML got three seats under the INDIA bloc.

Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh said that they would contest the polls jointly and form an INDIA alliance government again.

The INDIA bloc has not yet officially declared their seat-sharing arrangements.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had, on October 19, said that the INDIA bloc will contest the upcoming assembly polls together and the Congress and the JMM will field candidates in 70 of 81 seats.

The remaining 11 seats would be left for the RJD and the Left parties, he had said.

