INDIA Bloc Meeting A Get-Together Of 'Anti-Hindu Coordination Committee': BJP

The INDIA bloc will meet to discuss how to finish off the Hindu religion, Sambit Patra alleged (File)

The BJP on Wednesday slammed the INDIA bloc meeting as a get-together of the "Anti-Hindu Coordination Committee" as it kept the heat on the Opposition over the "Sanatana Dharma" issue following DMK leaders' strident criticism of the faith.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra launched a sharp attack on Congress's Sonia Gandhi over the issue, alleging that she wrote "a book 'Murder of Hinduism, She Wrote'" on the lines of the famous suspense book "Murder, She Wrote".

At a press conference, Mr Patra said that non-cooperation among INDIA group members is visible, making light of the agenda of the meeting, including seat-sharing arrangements. "They will discuss how to finish off the Hindu religion," Mr Patra alleged.

That is why Uddhav Thackeray claimed that a Godhra-like incident could happen again, while Rahul Gandhi in the past said a terror group Muslim Brotherhood could attack Hindutva, he said.

Citing Sonia Gandhi's Christian name, Sambit Patra alleged that she is behind the conspiracy to target Hinduism.