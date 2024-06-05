As NDA, INDIA Plan Next Move, Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav On Same Flight

With the 2024 Lok Sabha polls denying a two-third majority to BJP, hectic parleys are on between NDA and INDIA partners as both sides try to cobble together numbers required to form the government.

The BJP-led NDA bagged 294 seats in the 543-member Parliament -- 22 more than the magic figure of 272. The INDIA Opposition bloc finished with 234 -- 38 less than the majority mark. Two NDA allies, TDP's Chandrababu Naidu and JDU's Nitish Kumar, hold the key to the doors to power. While the two contested the general election in an alliance with the BJP, INDIA leaders are learnt to have reached out to coalition-era veterans to woo them into the Opposition bloc.

The day after the results, leaders of both NDA and INDIA alliances are flying to Delhi to hold discussions on the way forward. Interestingly, Nitish Kumar, known for his record of political flip-flops, will be on the same flight as INDIA ally and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Both Mr Kumar and Mr Yadav, his former ally, will be on the same plane when they travel to Delhi to attend separate meetings.