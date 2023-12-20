'INDIA Bloc Meet Was Restricted To Tea, Biscuits, No Serious Discussion': Nitish Kumar's Party MP

The meeting took place amid escalating political tensions between the Opposition and BJP

Taking a jibe on the recently concluded fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc, the alliance leader and JD(U) MP Sunil Kumar Pintu on Wednesday said that the meeting was just restricted to tea and biscuits and concluded without any discussion on any serious issue.

Speaking to news agency ANI, JD(U) MP Sunil Kumar Pintu said, "In the meeting yesterday, big leaders of several parties had come for sharing in the alliance. But no discussion on the same could be done. Yesterday's meeting was restricted to tea and biscuits."

Pointing out over Congress statements that they are short on funds, the JD(U) MP said, "They are seeking donations of Rs 138, Rs 1380 or Rs 13,800. The donations are yet to come in. So, yesterday's meeting finished on just tea and biscuits without samosa and without any discussion on any serious issue."

After some media reports claimed that Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United (JDU) Supremo Nitish Kumar was "unhappy" over the proposal of Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge as the Prime Ministerial candidate, Congress dismissed the same stating that the meeting was concluded on a "good note".

"The meeting went on for five to six hours. The meeting was crucial and effective. It was concluded on a good note. If some media reports are claiming that Nitish Kumarji was unhappy over the meeting, there might be some 'vested interest' but I reckon that he is the convener of the alliance and he will make it reach its destination", Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir said.

Earlier, the fourth meeting of the Opposition's 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc concluded with the passing of the resolution on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the suspension of MPs from Parliament.

The meeting also took place amid escalating political tensions between the Opposition and the BJP-led central government, triggered by the demand for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the recent Parliament security breach.

The 28 parties participated in our fourth meeting and kept their thoughts before the committee of the alliance. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that a resolution has been passed that the suspension of MPs is undemocratic.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections loom just four months away, the allocation of seats becomes pivotal for the Congress, especially after recent electoral setbacks. Meanwhile, the opposition alliance has not reached a consensus on the bloc's prime ministerial candidate. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that any decision on the prime ministerial candidate would be made after the elections.

"No such information has come out," he added.

Earlier today, the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc held a meeting at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

Coming out of the meeting, CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem informed that the INDIA alliance will hold a protest on December 22.

"INDIA alliance has decided to hold a protest dharna at Jantar Mantar," he said.

INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) parties are seeking to put up a united challenge against the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third meeting happened in Mumbai on August 31-September 1.

In the Mumbai meeting, the opposition parties adopted resolutions to collectively contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections while announcing that seat-sharing arrangements would be finalized as soon as possible in a spirit of give-and-take

