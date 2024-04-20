'INDI Alliance Doesn't Have A Leader At Present, No Vision For Future': PM Modi

"The first phase of voting, has increased the excitement in the country," PM Modi said (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lashed out at Congress and INDIA bloc, saying that opposition alliance has no leader or vision for future and their history is ridden with scams.

Addressing a rally in Chikkaballapur to boost NDA's campaign for Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, PM Modi said his government has worked hard and every second of his life is dedicated to the welfare of people.

"The INDI alliance does not have a leader at present, nor they have any vision for future and their history is one of scams and that is why (people in) Chikkaballapur and Kolar are saying -abki baar Modi Sarkar," the Prime Minister said.

Opposition parties have formed INDIA bloc to take on the Modi government in the Lok Sabha polls.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, whose party Janata Dal (Secular) is fighting the Lok Sabha election in alliance with the BJP, shared the stage with Prime Minister.

Deve Gowda, who had BJP symbol as other leaders on the dais, held PM Modi's hand to reflect the solidarity between the two parties for the Lok Sabha polls.

PM Modi also said that the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, held on Friday, has gone in the favour of NDA and "Viksit Bharat".

"The first phase of voting, has increased the excitement in the country. And I can see this excitement here too. In the first phase, voting was done in favour of the NDA and Viksit Bharat," the PM said.

"Today I have come among all of you with my report card to seek your blessings... For you, I left no stone unturned in working hard day and night. Your dream is my resolution. Every second of my life is dedicated to you and the country. 24X7 for 2047... I just don't make policies, I give guarantees," he added.

PM Modi said the biggest beneficiaries of the BJP-led government are members belonging to SCs, STs, and OBCs and alleged that they were forced to live in poverty earlier.

"The biggest beneficiaries of the Modi government are SC, ST, and OBC families. In earlier governments, families from SC, ST, and OBC communities had to live in slums, they did not have access to electricity and water. They had lost all hope in the government. Your lost faith has been reinstated in the Modi government because of Modi's guarantee. In the last 10 years, 25 crore people have come out of poverty," PM Modi said.

"Those who were given the least importance, the ones standing last in the line, NDA government has moved them to the first place in the line. The NDA nominated a member from the SC community as the President,it also nominated a tribal woman as the President. It is our government which has developed the five places associated with Babasaheb Ambedkar as 'Panchtirtha'," he added.

Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

Congress has nominated MS Raksha Ramaiah, son of former minister MR Seetharam, from Chikkaballapur while the BJP has fielded Dr. K Sudhakar, a former health minister.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)