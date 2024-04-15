'It Was Very Special': PM Modi On Sharing Stage With Deve Gowda In Karnataka

In a separate post, he said the public meeting in Mysuru was "phenomenal"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described his roadshow last night in Mangaluru as "memorable", and his public meeting in Mysuru, during which he shared the stage with former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, as "phenomenal".

During the public meeting on Sunday evening at Mysuru's Maharaja's College ground, PM Modi also met Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor of the Ram Lalla idol consecrated at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Pictures of him Yogiraj greeting the prime minister has gone viral on social media.

"The roadshow in Mangaluru was memorable!" PM Modi said in a post on social media platform X on Monday, sharing highlights from it.

The roadshow in Mangaluru was memorable!

The Prime Minister on Sunday held a massive roadshow, during which thousands of people showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch from Narayana Guru circle to Nava Bharat circle in Mangaluru city in Dakshina Kannada district, a BJP stronghold.

In a separate post, he said the public meeting in Mysuru was "phenomenal" and the support for BJP and JD(S) across all parts of Karnataka "remarkable".

"People are fed up of the Congress and want our alliance to win. It was very special that our former PM and respected statesman H D Deve Gowda ji came for the rally and shared his thoughts," he said.

The public meeting in Mysuru was phenomenal. The support for @BJP4Karnataka and @JanataDal_S across all parts of Karnataka is remarkable. People are fed up of Congress and want our alliance to win. It was very special that our former PM and respected statesman @H_D_Devegowda JI…

JD(S) patriarch Deve Gowda too in a post on X on Monday said the NDA rally in Mysuru addressed by Modi was a huge success.

"I greatly enjoyed speaking alongside him. Am always grateful for his affection and generosity. We will work hard to deliver 28 seats from Karnataka and contribute to the 400 seat target," he said.

The JD(S) joined the NDA in September last year. Of the total 28 seats in Karnataka, BJP is contesting in 25 and the JD(S) in three.

