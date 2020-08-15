3 Covid Vaccines At Trials, Plan For Distribution Ready: PM At Red Fort

Independence Day 2020: "In this corona crisis, many families have been affected," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation on the 74th Independence Day today, said three coronavirus vaccines were at different stages of trials and a roadmap is ready for production and distribution to every Indian.

PM Modi also announced that a National Digital Health Mission would be announced soon, in which every citizen would get a health ID.

"Three vaccines are in different stages of testing. When scientists give the go-ahead, we are ready with a plan for production. How the vaccine will reach every Indian in the least amount of time - we have a roadmap ready for that," the Prime Minister said.

On the national digital health mission, PM Modi said: "Every Indian will get a Health ID card. Every time you visit a doctor or a pharmacy, everything will be logged in this health card in your profile on a national scale. From the doctor's appointment to the medication advised, everything will be available in your health profile."

PM Modi was delivering his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort.

He began his speech with a tribute to corona warriors. "We are passing through strange times. Today, I don't see children here at the Red Fort because of the pandemic we are facing. On behalf of the entire nation, I want to thank the efforts of all corona-warriors. All those healthcare workers, doctors and nurses, who have worked tirelessly to serve the nation," said the Prime Minister.

"In this corona crisis, many families have been affected, many have lost their lives. I know, with the resolve of 130 crore Indians, we will defeat this crisis," PM Modi said.