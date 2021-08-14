At Red Fort Tomorrow, Team Behind India's Best Olympics Show Ever

At the Tokyo Olympics this year, India recorded its best-ever haul of seven medals. File

India's contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, which put up the country's best ever performance at the Games, will be attending the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort tomorrow.

They have been invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the celebrations, which are expected to be low-key for the second year in a row owing to the Covid pandemic. Officials have said the Prime Minister will also interact with them on the occasion.

President Ram Nath Kovind today hosted the Olympics contingent for "high tea" at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Addressing the gathering, President Kovind said, "The entire country is proud of our Olympians for bringing glory to the nation."

At the Tokyo Olympics this year, India recorded its best-ever haul of seven medals, including the historic first gold medal in athletics won by javelin throw champ Neeraj Chopra.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and wrestler Ravi Dahiya won silver medals in Tokyo. Ace shuttler PV Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, wrestler Bajrang Punia and the men's hockey team won bronze medals. This was India's first medal in hockey after 1980.

This year, India also saw the highest number of players qualifying for the Olympics. "Remember, they've achieved this feat while dealing with the biggest disaster in 100 years. There are many games for which we have qualified for the first time, and not just qualify... they've given a tough fight," the Prime Minister said earlier this month.