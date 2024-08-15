Independence Day 2024 Live Updates: PM Modi To Address Nation From Red Fort

India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day today.

India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day today. The celebrations will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisting the national flag at the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi, followed by an address to the nation.

This is PM Modi's 11th consecutive Independence Day address to the nation from the Red Fort. In his speech to the nation, the prime minister lays out his government's agenda, presents report card, makes important policy and programme announcements and speaks about burning issues.

Multi-layer security is in place across Delhi with the cops implementing advanced CCTV analytics around the Red Fort.

On the eve of Independence Day, several rallies were taken out across the country under the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and deliver his 11th consecutive speech to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.

On the call of PM Modi, the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan has proved to fill the citizens with national patriotic spirit.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, felicitated 75 ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists) and ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse Midwives) to honour their dedication and tireless efforts towards the success of various health initiatives of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, at Vigyan Bhawan on Wednesday.

To commemorate their outstanding contributions, 75 ASHAs and ANMs have been invited, along with their spouses, as special guests for the 78th Independence Day Ceremony. They will witness the 78th Independence Day event tomorrow from the Red Fort.

Aug 14, 2024 23:02 (IST) Independence Day 2024: Kashmir Decks Up To Celebrate Independence Day

Five years since the abrogation of Article 370, the move, which revoked the region's special status, has brought about transformative changes in Kashmir with the streets of Srinagar adorned with tricolour lighting, reflecting the region's enthusiasm for India's 78th Independence Day on August 15.

The streets of Srinagar, once a hub of separatist activity, are now adorned with tricolour lighting, symbolizing the region's integration with the rest of India. The abrogation of Article 370 has led to improved security, increased tourism, and a sense of unity among the people of Kashmir.