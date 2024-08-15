'Vocal For Local Has Become A Mantra': PM Modi's Independence Day Speech

New Delhi:
PM Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on India's 78th Independence Day today. The Prime Minister hoisted the national flag for the 11th consecutive time at the iconic monument in New Delhi.
Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's Independence Day Speech:
"Today, those who brave and courageous and hardworking are working to take the nation forward - Be it our soldiers, our farmers, our youth. I salute them all."
"Country indebted to freedom fighters, it is a day to remember their sacrifices."
"Vocal for Local has become our mantra for self-reliance."
"When we take steps and plan the future, the words 'Mera Bharat Mahan' is the soul behind every initiative, every effort."
"40 crore Indians had come together in the early part of the 20th century and threw out the most oppressive nation from their rule over us. They were 40 crore - today we are 140 crore. If 40 crore could achieve the daunting task back in the day, then today, 140 crore can ensure that the nation surges ahead."
"When we see people come forward to help others during a pandemic like Covid - the way our Corona Warriors served those in need. When we see our soldiers doing surgical strikes, or our air force carry out airstrikes, then every Indian walks out with their heads held high."