'Vocal For Local Has Become A Mantra': PM Modi's Independence Day Speech

"Today, those who brave and courageous and hardworking are working to take the nation forward - Be it our soldiers, our farmers, our youth. I salute them all."

"Country indebted to freedom fighters, it is a day to remember their sacrifices."

"Vocal for Local has become our mantra for self-reliance."

"When we take steps and plan the future, the words 'Mera Bharat Mahan' is the soul behind every initiative, every effort."

"40 crore Indians had come together in the early part of the 20th century and threw out the most oppressive nation from their rule over us. They were 40 crore - today we are 140 crore. If 40 crore could achieve the daunting task back in the day, then today, 140 crore can ensure that the nation surges ahead."