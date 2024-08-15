"Reforms Focus Not For Editorials, But To Make Country Strong": PM's I-Day Speech

The government has implemented wide-ranging reforms not to satisfy experts or intellectual debate clubs, but with a 'Nation First' pledge to take the country forward, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day speech today.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, he said previous governments had a "chalta hai" -- meaning lackadaisical -- approach to reforms and development. "There was an environment of status quo. We had to break that mindset. The common man wanted change, but his dreams were not appreciated and he kept waiting for reforms. We implemented big reforms, for the poor, the middle class, deprived sections of the society and youth," the Prime Minister said, in his eleventh consecutive speech on the Independence Day.

The government's focus on reforms, the Prime Minister said, is not for pink paper editorials, but to make the country strong. "I want to assure the countrymen that our commitment to reforms is not for pink paper editorials, it is to make the country strong. Our focus on change is not for debate clubs, intellectual groups or experts. Our pledge is Nation First," he said.