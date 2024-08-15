Rabindranath Tagore's Handwritten Translation Of 'Jana Gana Mana' Goes Viral

On the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day, the Nobel Prize Foundation shared a handwritten translation by Rabindranath Tagore of India's National Anthem.

"'Jana Gana Mana' is the national anthem of India, originally composed in Bengali by poet Rabindranath Tagore, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913," the X account of the Nobel Prize said while sharing a picture of the translation penned by Tagore.

The translated version titled "The Morning Song Of India" reads "Thou art the ruler of the minds of all people, dispenser of India's destiny. Thy name rouses the hearts of the Punjab, Sindh, Gujarat and Maratha. of the Dravida, Orissa and Bengal. It echoes in the hills of the Vindhyas and Himalayas, mingles in the music of the Yamuna and Ganges and is chanted by the waves of the Indian Ocean. They pray for thy blessings and sing thy praise. The saving of all people waits in thy hand, thou dispenser of India's destiny. Victory, Victory, Victory to thee.

India's first Nobel Laureate, Rabindranath Tagore, originally composed the hymn as "Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata" in Bengali on 11 December 1911.

The first out of the five stanzas of the song was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the National Anthem on 24 January 1950.

The members of the Indian delegation to the General Assembly of the United Nations held in New York in 1947 gave a recording of "Jana Gana Mana" as the country's national anthem

